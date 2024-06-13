Nine pictures of Sunderland's Red House prom, from a rainy night in 2012 at Ramside Hall

By Chris Cordner
Published 13th Jun 2024, 16:18 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 16:19 BST

Brollies were part of the fashion accessories when the heavens opened

The heavens opened for the Red House prom night in 2012.

But nothing was going to stop these Sunderland students from having a wonderful time at Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham.

The Echo was there to capture the excitement. Look at the stylish gowns, tiaras, hairstyles and suits on show.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

A gallery of great reminders of the 2012 Red House prom.

1. Pictured at the prom

A gallery of great reminders of the 2012 Red House prom. | se

Photo Sales
All dressed up and braving the rain at Ramside Hall in 2012.

2. Retro in the rain

All dressed up and braving the rain at Ramside Hall in 2012. | se

Photo Sales
The weather was miserable but this prom goer was still having a great time.

3. Still smiling

The weather was miserable but this prom goer was still having a great time. | se

Photo Sales
Smart suits for a big occasion. Does this bring back happy memories for you?

4. The boys line up

Smart suits for a big occasion. Does this bring back happy memories for you? | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Red House

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.