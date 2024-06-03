The countdown is on. The Euros are on the way starting on June 14 and that means more scenes like these in Sunderland.
Get ready to cheer on Kane, Bellingham and the rest of the team as England take on Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia.
Warm up your coverage with this look back at Euros scenes in Sunderland in 2004, 2012 and 2021.
1. Come on England
Are you ready to go through it all again? These fans went though all the emotions in 2004, 2012 and 2021.
2. In fine voice in Vision
Roaring on the England team. That's what these fans were doing in Vision in Green Terrace in 2004.
3. More from Vision
Watching the action from England's game against Croatia in Vision in 2004.
4. A view from Varsity
It's half time at Varsity and these England fans posed for a photo before watching the rest of the 2004 match with France.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.