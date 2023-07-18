Nine more Sunderland kids who stole the show - by being extra cute
Too cute: Sunderland kids who made us smile in these archive photos
Children. Don't you just love them, especially when they give us precious photo moments such as these.
All 9 of these pictures come from the Sunderland Echo archives.
They show children stealing the limelight at Town End Farm Carnival, Durham County Show, a football night in the Chesters and a parkrun in 2019.
So if your little one was dressed as a lion in 1995, sporting a Djibril Cisse haircut in 2009, or having a go on the drums in 2008, this is the feature for you.
Page 1 of 3