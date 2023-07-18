Nine more Sunderland kids who stole the show - by being extra cute

Too cute: Sunderland kids who made us smile in these archive photos

Children. Don't you just love them, especially when they give us precious photo moments such as these.

All 9 of these pictures come from the Sunderland Echo archives.

They show children stealing the limelight at Town End Farm Carnival, Durham County Show, a football night in the Chesters and a parkrun in 2019.

So if your little one was dressed as a lion in 1995, sporting a Djibril Cisse haircut in 2009, or having a go on the drums in 2008, this is the feature for you.

1 . Photos to make you smile. The children of Wearside stealing the limelight in the past. Photos to make you smile. The children of Wearside stealing the limelight in the past. Photo Sales

2 . This young fan was delighted with an England goal at the 2006 World Cup. Back of the net if you remember this photo in the Chesters. This young fan was delighted with an England goal at the 2006 World Cup. Back of the net if you remember this photo in the Chesters. Photo Sales

3 . The cutest prom photo ever? These two were all dressed up for a Grease-themed prom at Springboard Nursery in 2007. The cutest prom photo ever? These two were all dressed up for a Grease-themed prom at Springboard Nursery in 2007. Photo Sales

4 . Taking a breather at the 2006 Durham County Show which was held at Herrington Country Park. Taking a breather at the 2006 Durham County Show which was held at Herrington Country Park. Photo Sales