In 1954, Sunderland Corporation planned to build 110 concrete houses on its newest estate, Grindon Village, to combat a brick shortage.

11 pictures of Sunderland streets when they were first built - can you spot your house?

Moving in to a new home can be an exciting time.

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Sep 2020, 07:00 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST

But can you remember when your house was in the picture?

We have lots of retro photos showing properties in Sunderland as they took shape, or as the housing estate they were on neared completion.

Take a look through this selection and see if you can see a house which played a part in your life.

And then get in touch to share the memories.

These houses on Sunderland Corporations's show estate at Town End Farm attracted nationwide attention in 1961. Does this bring back memories?

1. Town End Farm in February 1961

These houses on Sunderland Corporations's show estate at Town End Farm attracted nationwide attention in 1961. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Sunderland Echo

A Gilley Law housing scheme in 1965.

2. Gilley Law in 1965

A Gilley Law housing scheme in 1965. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Homes on the Ford Estate in the late 1930s.

3. Ford Estate

Homes on the Ford Estate in the late 1930s. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Flats in Dame Dorothy Street, Monkwearmouth in May 1964.

4. Dame Dorothy Street, Monkwearmouth

Flats in Dame Dorothy Street, Monkwearmouth in May 1964. Photo: Sunderland Echo

