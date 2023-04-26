11 pictures of Sunderland streets when they were first built - can you spot your house?
Moving in to a new home can be an exciting time.
By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Sep 2020, 07:00 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST
But can you remember when your house was in the picture?
We have lots of retro photos showing properties in Sunderland as they took shape, or as the housing estate they were on neared completion.
Take a look through this selection and see if you can see a house which played a part in your life.
And then get in touch to share the memories.
