Moving in to a new home can be an exciting time.

But can you remember when your house was in the picture?

We have lots of retro photos showing properties in Sunderland as they took shape, or as the housing estate they were on neared completion.

Take a look through this selection and see if you can see a house which played a part in your life.

And then get in touch to share the memories.

1 . Town End Farm in February 1961 These houses on Sunderland Corporations's show estate at Town End Farm attracted nationwide attention in 1961. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . Gilley Law in 1965 A Gilley Law housing scheme in 1965. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . Ford Estate Homes on the Ford Estate in the late 1930s. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4 . Dame Dorothy Street, Monkwearmouth Flats in Dame Dorothy Street, Monkwearmouth in May 1964. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3