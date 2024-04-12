Huge fanzone heading to Sunderland for Euro 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Follow every kick and header of Euro 2024 with a new fanzone heading to Sunderland.

A fanzone is heading to the city centre

After the success of the Central Park fanzones in Times Square in Newcastle, the brand has teamed up with Lucozade to bring a large-scale fanzone to Sunderland city centre.

It will be installed at Keel Edge, a new events space on the land to the left of the main City Hall entrance.

Running from June 14 to July 14, 2024, the Lucozade EURO2024 Fanzone will feature a jumbo HD screen, live bands and Djs and more and will have capacity for 1,500 spectators.

As the tournament kicks off, one of the highlights will undoubtedly be England's clash against Serbia on Sunday 16th June kicking off at 8pm.

How the Central Park fanzone looks in Newcastle

Tickets for this highly anticipated match are expected to sell out fast, so fans are advised to book their tickets in advance.

Throughout the tournament, the Lucozade EURO2024 Fanzone Sunderland will offer a range of food and drinks to complement the experience.

Spectators can enjoy refreshments from the container bars, which will offer a wide selection of draughts, spirits, and soft drinks.

Before each game, ticket holders can catch exclusive interviews with ex-England and Sunderland players, providing insights and analysis to get you ready for the action on the pitch.

Before and after the final whistle blows, there will also be DJ entertainment.

Peter McIntyre, Executive Director of City Development at Sunderland City Council said: “It will be amazing for Sunderland to be part of EURO2024, hosting a fanzone on Keel Edge, the new event square situated adjacent to City Hall and in Riverside, the developing heart of the city.

“EURO2024 is the premier international football tournament this year and one which will bring vibrancy and significant economic impact to the city. Partnered with Lucozade , Central Park provides a different and new city experience which will add to Sunderland’s exciting entertainment program across summer 2024 and endorses the city’s growing reputation to attract the very best events.”

Mike Hesketh, Co-founder of North East Fanzone and Lucozade EURO2024 Fanzone Sunderland, said:"Being able to bring the exhilarating atmosphere and success of our fanzone to Sunderland for the Euros is a dream come true.

“We're thrilled to expand our footprint and offer football fans in Sunderland an unforgettable experience. With North East Fanzone at the helm, we're set to deliver the most electrifying moments and create lasting memories for all who join us. Get ready, Sunderland, the EURO2024 countdown has just begun!"

Tickets for England games are available at £4+bf, each when you purchase a group games ticket, or £5 individually, and are also free for all the additional group stage matches.