Seven pictures from Latimer's, taken between 2009 and 2023

By Chris Cordner
Published 31st May 2024, 14:26 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 14:28 BST

Suppers, students and seafood galore

Here’s another local business under the retro spotlight.

If you are hungry for memories, there are plenty in this gallery of Echo archive scenes from Latimer’s.

Staff at the Whitburn seafood specialist were on camera loads of times between 2009 and 2023.

Have a look at reminders of a supper demonstration, staff supporting an X Factor hopeful and a new service in 2021.

Serving up reminders from the seafood favourite. See if these scenes bring back memories for you.

1. Looking back at Latimer's

Serving up reminders from the seafood favourite. See if these scenes bring back memories for you.

Photo Sales
Vicki Baines with a selection of the local produce that Latimer's was serving in 2009.

2. Superb selection in 2009

Vicki Baines with a selection of the local produce that Latimer's was serving in 2009.

Photo Sales
Robert Latimer and chef Anthony Brown were pictured at a supper demonstration in 2011.

3. Fish for supper

Robert Latimer and chef Anthony Brown were pictured at a supper demonstration in 2011.

Photo Sales
Staff pictured with a mackerel shark which was caught in 2012.

4. Back to 2012

Staff pictured with a mackerel shark which was caught in 2012.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandRestaurantNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.