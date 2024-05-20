Today marks exactly two years since the night before Sunderland won promotion to the Championship in the play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart scored the goals to take Alex Neil’s side to the Championship in front of approximately 50,000 Sunderland fans inside Wembley Stadium on May 21 2023.

However, the night before will go down in Sunderland folklore as one of the best evenings for many of the club’s supporters as thousands of fans descended on Trafalgar Square for a huge party. Here, we take a look at the best photos two years on: