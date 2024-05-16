Bristol Street Motors staff in 11 brilliantly retro photos from Sunderland

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th May 2024, 16:56 BST

A gallery of scenes from 2003 to 2009

Let’s take a drive back in time as we put another Sunderland business under the retro spotlight.

This time it is Bristol Street Motors and we have 11 Echo archive photos of the staff from 2003 to 2009.

There are plenty of faces to recognise including sales executives, managers, Motability experts and award-winning workers.

Take a look and see who you recognise.

1. A journey back in time

Alan Curry was about to set off on a Coast to Coast cycle challenge when this photo was taken in May 2003. TV personality Kathy Secker and the teams from Fitness 2000 and Bristol Street Motors gave their support.

2. Alan's on his way in 2003

Join us for memories of the sales team who were pictured in August 2003.

3. Flashback to 2003

Kevin Antliff, the Motability manager at the branch back in January 2004.

4. Memories from 20 years ago

