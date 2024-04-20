Nine celebrity lookalikes from Sunderland over the years

No you’re not going crazy - but you are seeing double.
These nine Echo photos showed people in Sunderland who looked like celebrities.
And what better time to look back at them than today - Lookalike Day.
Join us for a retro journey along with Posh and Becks at Joplings in 2003, Ozzy Osbourne in 2006, Tina Turner in the same year, and two Wayne Rooneys in 2004.
1. A double take from Sunderland's past
Doubling up on some fantastic Sunderland Echo photos of lookalikes.
2. Hayley's Barbie resemblance
Hayley Foster made the headlines in January 1991 as a Barbie doll lookalike.
3. Santa with 'Posh' and 'Becks'
Father Christmas had two celebrity lookalikes for company when he set up his grotto at Joplings in 2003.
4. Bobby's a winner in our eyes
Bobby Jenkins was just seven years old at the time but he looked just the part as a Wayne Rooney lookalike in 2004.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.