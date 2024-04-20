Nine celebrity lookalikes from Sunderland over the years

By Chris Cordner
Published 20th Apr 2024, 22:31 BST

No you’re not going crazy - but you are seeing double.

These nine Echo photos showed people in Sunderland who looked like celebrities.

And what better time to look back at them than today - Lookalike Day.

Join us for a retro journey along with Posh and Becks at Joplings in 2003, Ozzy Osbourne in 2006, Tina Turner in the same year, and two Wayne Rooneys in 2004.

Doubling up on some fantastic Sunderland Echo photos of lookalikes.

1. A double take from Sunderland's past

Hayley Foster made the headlines in January 1991 as a Barbie doll lookalike.

2. Hayley's Barbie resemblance

Father Christmas had two celebrity lookalikes for company when he set up his grotto at Joplings in 2003.

3. Santa with 'Posh' and 'Becks'

Bobby Jenkins was just seven years old at the time but he looked just the part as a Wayne Rooney lookalike in 2004.

4. Bobby's a winner in our eyes

