When Glen Miller and David Cassidy worked in a Sunderland store
It was the store you all loved - but we are wondering if you remember its staff with the famous names.
Joplings had a number of workers who were employed there who had the same names as stars of the stage, screen and music scene.
Glen Miller worked there and he loved music
And each of them was just as well regarded as their more widely renowned counterparts.
In 1997, a Sunderland Echo report said: "If you want to meet the stars, get yourself along to Joplings store in Sunderland."
Glen Miller, from Grindon, worked in the store’s maintenance department and enjoyed recording his own music.
Anthony Quinn was on his holidays
There was Anthony Quinn who was on his summer holidays when we did our story in the 1990s.
There were also a number of former employees who also shared a name with the stars, including Brenda Lee who had left and moved on to a new position in Lemington Spa.
David Cassidy has just moved on
Others who had worked at Joplings before moving on included David Cassidy and Steve Wright.
Norma Major picked up an honour in 1997 after putting in 26 years of loyal service in the systems department in John Street.
As our story said at the time, she had shown "loyalty and dedication to the firm" and also collected an engraved carriage clock for her efforts. At the time, Norma was living in the Fulwell area and our report added: "Norma can pick from a whole host of stars to join the party."
'I suppose it is quite unusual'
There was Gareth Hall who was 19 at the time who was a purchase ledger clerk and had the same name as a Sunderland player of the era.
Jean Benton, the Joplings marketing manager at the time, said in 1997: "We have had lots of famous employees with famous namesakes and I suppose it is quite unusual to have them all under one roof."
Our shot showed Norma Major and Glen Miller.
Do you know someone from Sunderland who shares the same name as a celebrity.
