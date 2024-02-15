Drink in these 11 great memories from the Blue Bell pub in Fulwell.
We are sharing scenes from 1982 onwards and they show everything from a game of pool 42 years ago to impressive burgers on sale in 2004.
They all come from the Echo archives and we hope you love the retro journey.
1. Back in time
Join us for a look at 11 photos from the Blue Bell's past.
2. Taking aim in 1982
Enjoying a game of pool at the pub in March 1982.
3. Photo from Fulwell
Customers and staff at the bar in this scene from March 1982.
4. Relaxing in style
A lovely atmosphere on this visit to the Blue Bell in March 1989.