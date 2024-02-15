News you can trust since 1873
11 nostalgic pictures from Fulwell favourite The Blue Bell, a classic Sunderland pub

Join us for a game of pool, bar scenes and life in the lounge

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:35 GMT

Drink in these 11 great memories from the Blue Bell pub in Fulwell.

We are sharing scenes from 1982 onwards and they show everything from a game of pool 42 years ago to impressive burgers on sale in 2004.

They all come from the Echo archives and we hope you love the retro journey.

Join us for a look at 11 photos from the Blue Bell's past.

1. Back in time

Enjoying a game of pool at the pub in March 1982.

2. Taking aim in 1982

Customers and staff at the bar in this scene from March 1982.

3. Photo from Fulwell

A lovely atmosphere on this visit to the Blue Bell in March 1989.

4. Relaxing in style

