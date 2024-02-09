News you can trust since 1873
Nine Sunderland faces pictured in 2004 as people had their say on issues in the news

Speaking up on the future, Sundays and the Central Station

By Chris Cordner
Published 9th Feb 2024, 16:28 GMT

Thanks to all of these people who spared time to speak to the Sunderland Echo.

They did just that 20 years ago on issues such as Sundays being kept as a special day, and more powers for traffic wardens.

See if you can spot someone you know from 2004.

Twenty years ago this month, these people had views to share with the Echo.

1. A 2004 memory

Sunderland's Central Station was the subject of our survey in January 2004 and this Echo reader was happy to speak up.

2. A local view

We asked people what their vision for the future of Sunderland would be.

3. Hopes for the future

The question of more powers for traffic wardens was discussed in 2004.

4. A powerful conversation

