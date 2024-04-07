Nine pictures of Argos staff in Sunderland from 2004 to 2014

Crazy hats, cyclists and Teddy Bears getting married

By Chris Cordner
Published 7th Apr 2024, 09:56 BST

We’ve got lots of archive photos of staff from Argos in Sunderland.

And we have packaged them together in this gallery of Echo images from stores in Sunderland and East Durham.

Tell us if you were there on the day when staff watched as two Teddy Bears got married.

Or maybe when staff at the Hylton Retail Park branch held a crazy hat day.

9 Argos archive photos. Tell us if you spot someone you know.

1. Are you in the Argos picture

9 Argos archive photos. Tell us if you spot someone you know.

Photo Sales
Stock manager Brian Rigney made sure Jan Marshall, right, got a new DVD player when hers was stolen 20 years ago. Friends and family watched at the High Street West store.

2. What a gesture in 2004

Stock manager Brian Rigney made sure Jan Marshall, right, got a new DVD player when hers was stolen 20 years ago. Friends and family watched at the High Street West store.

Photo Sales
These Argos managers tackled the Coast to Coast bike ride 15 years ago. Pictured are Simon Fullerton, Steve Key, Stephen Palmer and Darren Robson.

3. In the saddle in 2009

These Argos managers tackled the Coast to Coast bike ride 15 years ago. Pictured are Simon Fullerton, Steve Key, Stephen Palmer and Darren Robson.

Photo Sales
Emma Andrews was centre stage in 2010 when she won a trophy at the Sunderland City Centre Retail Awards, with Ben Hall from the Sunniside Partnership handing it to her.

4. Emma takes the honours

Emma Andrews was centre stage in 2010 when she won a trophy at the Sunderland City Centre Retail Awards, with Ben Hall from the Sunniside Partnership handing it to her.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ArgosSunderlandNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.