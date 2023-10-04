Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Discount retailer One Beyond is set to open a new store in Sunderland.

The firm, created by the founders of the now defunct Poundworld, are opening a 10,000sqft store at Hytlon Retail Park, where it will rub shoulders with Pets at Home and Smyths Toys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retail park was previously home to a Poundworld store, which closed in 2018 after the company went into administration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Beyond, which already has a branch in Sunderland city centre, will open its doors at the retail park on Friday, October 6, at 10am.

The company said it is providing a 'boost to the area's economy' after investing a six-figure sum in the opening of the store, creating 30 retail jobs.

The chain describes itself as selling more than '4,000 quality products for £1', with 'hundreds of incredible finds that go beyond £1'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company was originally branded One Below, but with spiralling costs, changed its name to reflect the fact some products could no longer sell for such low prices.

The new store opening comes as One Beyond launces its 'biggest Halloween range yet.

Christopher Edwards, creator and managing director of One Beyond said: “It’s exciting to be opening one of our biggest stores yet, especially as its in such a convenient location at the Hylton Retail Park.