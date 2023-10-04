Huge new One Beyond store to open in Sunderland's Hylton Retail Park, providing 30 jobs
The new store is providing 30 jobs
and live on Freeview channel 276
Discount retailer One Beyond is set to open a new store in Sunderland.
The firm, created by the founders of the now defunct Poundworld, are opening a 10,000sqft store at Hytlon Retail Park, where it will rub shoulders with Pets at Home and Smyths Toys.
The retail park was previously home to a Poundworld store, which closed in 2018 after the company went into administration.
One Beyond, which already has a branch in Sunderland city centre, will open its doors at the retail park on Friday, October 6, at 10am.
The company said it is providing a 'boost to the area's economy' after investing a six-figure sum in the opening of the store, creating 30 retail jobs.
The chain describes itself as selling more than '4,000 quality products for £1', with 'hundreds of incredible finds that go beyond £1'.
The company was originally branded One Below, but with spiralling costs, changed its name to reflect the fact some products could no longer sell for such low prices.
The new store opening comes as One Beyond launces its 'biggest Halloween range yet.
Christopher Edwards, creator and managing director of One Beyond said: “It’s exciting to be opening one of our biggest stores yet, especially as its in such a convenient location at the Hylton Retail Park.
“We have thousands of exciting items that would usually be more expensive elsewhere, so we hope that our low prices will benefit shoppers in the local area.”