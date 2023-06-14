News you can trust since 1873
Foundation of Light teams up with car dealership to breakdown gender employment barriers

Partnership between Bristol Street Motors and the Foundation of Light looks to breakdown gender employment barriers in male dominated industries.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:10 BST- 2 min read

Sunderland AFC’s official charity, the Foundation of Light, have teamed up with Bristol Street Motors to help attract young women into the motor trade industry and other traditionally male dominated employment sectors.

The car dealership has donated £10,000 to the Foundation to support initiatives for local young women including the World of Work programme.

Part of the new relationship saw women from senior and apprenticeship positions at Bristol Street Motors visit the Foundation to speak with girls about their own career paths and to highlight opportunities in the motor trade industry.

Karen Anderson, Chief Financial Officer at Bristol Street Motors, said: “We chose to make a donation because of the brilliant work the Foundation of Light, and particularly the World of Work programme, does to help young women improve their outlook towards their professional careers.

“These young women are part of the same community that several of our dealerships reside within.

“We feel it is important the girls know and understand the different opportunities for them in the motor trade.

"There are lots of different roles that they may not be aware of, and having some of our colleagues there, speaking with them face-to-face, gives us a great chance to educate them on the different and exciting avenues they can explore.

“Three of our apprentices came along and spoke about how their education is progressing. Because they aren’t much older than the girls on the World of Work programme, it gives them a real understanding of what they could be doing in the not-too-distant future.”

“Women are still outnumbered in the motor industry and although there’s been lots of hard work that has gone into breaking down stereotypes, there's still more that can be done. We’re delighted to be working with organisations like the Foundation of Light to do that.”

Female staff from Bristol Street Motors visit the Beacon of Light to talk to girls on the Foundation of Light's Scholarship programme. Female staff from Bristol Street Motors visit the Beacon of Light to talk to girls on the Foundation of Light's Scholarship programme.
Female staff from Bristol Street Motors visit the Beacon of Light to talk to girls on the Foundation of Light's Scholarship programme.

The Foundation tackles some of the region's biggest challenges including social isolation, unemployment, food poverty and poor physical and mental health. 

Lesley Spuhler, Foundation of Light Chief Executive, said: “It’s a wonderful chance for the girls to find out more about the opportunities available to them beyond the conclusion of their programmes with us.

“The session delivered by the team at Bristol Street Motors demonstrated to the girls how other women got where they are today and the types of careers available within their industry. 

“It was inspiring to all.”

