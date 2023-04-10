The training looks to educate people to identify and challenge inappropriate language and associated sexist and misogynistic attitudes which may be wrongly perceived as “banter” but are offensive and upsetting to the victim.

The course will equip people with the skills and confidence to speak up when they notice behaviours such as harassment, sexual harassment, or problematic and threatening behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National figures show 71% of women have experienced harassment in public spaces. A recent survey by the Commissioner’s office revealed the majority of women would like to see more initiatives to drive a change in attitudes and behaviours towards women and girls.

Lee Crosby, Head of Youth and Community Education at the Foundation of Light, said: “The Foundation are proud to be part of this new initiative launched by the Police and Crime Commissioner and we will use the Active Bystander training to challenge negative behaviours, including harassment and violence against women and girls in the various projects we deliver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to support the Police and Crime Commissioner’s work embedding positive messages and behaviours throughout the work we do, whilst ensuring prejudice behaviours and attitudes are challenged so women and girls feel safe in the communities in which we live and work.”

The training, which is being delivered by national behaviour change specialists Kindling Transformative Interventions and Beyond Equality, hopes to empower thousands of men and boys to become active bystanders.

The Foundation of Light have signed up to Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness's Active Bystander training.

Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “If no one confronts these sexist behaviours and attitudes people continue accepting them as normal and this has to change. By doing nothing we empower the harasser so it’s on us all. We all have to do something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It really isn’t always just banter. It’s about how it makes us feel, and what these attitudes and behaviours can lead to.

“I want people to know there is always something you can do as a bystander and the more active bystanders we have in the North East, the bigger change we can make and the more we can positively impact wider culture on this.

“I really want to urge people, businesses and organisations to get signed up and be that difference. Be the person telling your mate to ‘pack it in’ or check a woman is OK.

Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The majority of people know what’s right and wrong and when they see things they want to call it out and intervene but many people are just not sure how to go about it.

“I hope this training will bring real, lasting change to workplaces, organisations and communities across the North East. I see it as an important step forward in empowering people in the fight against violence against women and girls and improving lives.”

Nate Eisenstadt, Co-founder of Kindling, added: “We’re at a place now in society where most people know when they see something harmful unfolding. What many of us lack is the confidence and skill-set to intervene in ways that are effective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad