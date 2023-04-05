Meet the cast bringing the colourful history of SAFC to life in The Sunderland Story

It’s been revealed who will star in The Sunderland Story when the play takes to the stage at the Sunderland Empire from Wednesday, May 17 to Saturday, May 27, just days after the 50th anniversary of the Black Cats’ historic FA Cup win.

Told through music, comedy and emotion, the show follows the highs and lows of being an SAFC fan, taking audiences from the club’s first trophy to the last season’s play-off final win via legendary managers and scorers including Watson, Stokoe, Reid, Cochrane, Campbell, and Gurney.

It follows generations of the Carters, a Sunderland family who’ve followed SAFC since the club began in 1879, through all the trials and tribulations, with their passion for the Black Cats passed on from parent to child throughout the decades.

The Sunderland Story cast Jayne Mackenzie, Peter Peverley, James Hedley, Joe Caffrey, Jude Nelson and Ainsley Fannen unveiled with producer Peter Heckett.

Earlier this year, auditions were held at the Stadium of Light for local actors to play the four family members across multi-generations, with the other two on-stage characters being a family friend and a busker. Four musicians will also soundscape the piece.

SAFC season ticket holder Ainsley Fannan will play the role of the son in the production, Kevin Carter.

Speaking about what we can expect from the new play, he said: “I think audiences can expect a production that’s rooted in community and the city.

"So much of this city is rooted in the football club and revolves around it and it’s about different generations of a family that all support the same football club. Everyone should come down because it’s got a real sense of community and, hopefully, we do you all proud.”

Jude Nelson, will play the daughter of the family, Neila Carter.

"I am really excited about performing at the Sunderland Empire,” she said. “My mum is from Sunderland, so I feel like I’m doing the family proud and I’m really looking forward to feeling a real sense of community and performing in front of an audience full of Sunderland fans, football fans and people who are just true Mackem through and through.”

Pete Peverley, who plays Charlie Thompson, said it will be a great celebration of all things red and white.

The SAFC fan said: "Audiences are going to get the history of the club and the history of the city but they’re also going to get a gig and a live band with all of the music associated with the club. It’s going to be full of laughs, some tears, and it’s going to be a chance to celebrate the city and the club.”

Jayne McKenzie, who plays the mam, Ruby Carter, added: "Audiences can expect a lot of history of a family who have gone through all of the decades of football, of Sunderland and all of the passion and community of the people of Sunderland. I think what they’re not going to expect is all of the music involved. We’ve got a lot of history in it and a lot of fun."

Writer Nicky Allt has penned the piece.

The playwright has already had great success in dramatising the pride and passion of his home club, Liverpool FC in play, One Night in Istanbul, which became the fastest-selling show at Liverpool Empire theatre after being watched by 25,000 people in a short run in the spring of 2009, and subsequent production, You’ll Never Walk Alone.

It was followed by the dramatisation of being a Celtic fan in Celtic The Musical, which earned rave reviews and sold out at Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre in 2016 and 2018.

Old editions of the Sunderland Echo and Football Echo are also being used in the play, chronicling the games throughout the ages.

*The Sunderland Story is at Sunderland Empire from Wed 17 May - Sat 27 May 2023. Tickets available from www.ATGtickets.com/sunderland

