13 of Sunderland AFC's best away kits from the past - let us know your favourite: photo gallery

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Jul 2024, 11:46 GMT
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 11:46 GMT

We’re kitting you out with memories of Sunderland’s best away kits.

On the day the new Hummel kit was unveiled for 2024/25, we took a look back at other shirts we’ve seen in SAFC history.

There’s the simple all-white strip from 1973 to the striking number from 1996.

Have a look at kits from 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009 and 2010.

But it’s your favourite we want. Tell us more - after you have browsed through this selection.

A selection of Sunderland strips. Tell us which was your favourite.

1. Cracking kits from the past

A selection of Sunderland strips. Tell us which was your favourite. | se

Photo Sales
Who can forget this number from Sunderland's FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal in 1973.

2. A place in Black Cats history

Who can forget this number from Sunderland's FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal in 1973. | se

Photo Sales
An epic encounter at St James's Park in 1990 and Sunderland wore this strip.

3. Derby day in 1990

An epic encounter at St James's Park in 1990 and Sunderland wore this strip. | se

Photo Sales
The kit which Sunderland used for the 1992 FA Cup Final against Liverpool.

4. A stylish look in 1992

The kit which Sunderland used for the 1992 FA Cup Final against Liverpool. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice