Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have unveiled their new hummel away kit

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have released their away kit for the 2024/25 campaign, inspired by the iconic 1992 FA Cup final shirt and featuring the club’s old ship crest.

The shirt will be on sale from next Friday, Juky 26th from 8am onwards. Alongside the shirt the club will also be releasing a away anthem jacket, warm-up tee, pre-match quarter-zip, and an additional colourway of the 2024-25 goalkeeper kit.

SUNDERLAND AFC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club say the shirt will also feature a number of bespoke touchges bespoke touches, with ‘Ha’way’ on the inside of the shirt’s neck, while the club’s current crest is placed on the back of the shirt below the collar.

Sunderland are expected to play in their new kit when they face Nottingham Forest and Pinatar Arena on Friday evening (6pm KO UK time, 7pm local time).