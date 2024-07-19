Sunderland reveal 2024-25 hummel away shirt plus where and when fans will be able to buy it
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunderland have released their away kit for the 2024/25 campaign, inspired by the iconic 1992 FA Cup final shirt and featuring the club’s old ship crest.
The shirt will be on sale from next Friday, Juky 26th from 8am onwards. Alongside the shirt the club will also be releasing a away anthem jacket, warm-up tee, pre-match quarter-zip, and an additional colourway of the 2024-25 goalkeeper kit.
The club say the shirt will also feature a number of bespoke touchges bespoke touches, with ‘Ha’way’ on the inside of the shirt’s neck, while the club’s current crest is placed on the back of the shirt below the collar.
Sunderland are expected to play in their new kit when they face Nottingham Forest and Pinatar Arena on Friday evening (6pm KO UK time, 7pm local time).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.