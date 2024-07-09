Murder mystery, Teddy Bears and playing out - all in a retro school day in East Rainton

By Chris Cordner
Published 9th Jul 2024, 14:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
What a day this must have been at East Rainton Primary School.

There was a murder mystery, Teddy Bear Olympics and new play equipment to enjoy.

And it all happened on this day 15 years ago.

A whodunnit in 2009

Have a look at these Echo archive pictures showing Year 5 and 6 students who had great fun filming their own murder mystery production. Pictured are Harriet Afsahi, Kayleigh McGee and Leah Ledger.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Filming is under way for the murder mystery production at East Rainton Primary School in July 2009.Filming is under way for the murder mystery production at East Rainton Primary School in July 2009.
Filming is under way for the murder mystery production at East Rainton Primary School in July 2009. | se

Teddies on the run

Meanwhile, Years 1 and 2 pupils were getting used to the school’s new play equipment. Tell us if you spotted someone you know.

What could be better than some new play equipment. That's what these Years 1 and 2 pupils were enjoying at East Rainton Primary School 15 years ago.What could be better than some new play equipment. That's what these Years 1 and 2 pupils were enjoying at East Rainton Primary School 15 years ago.
What could be better than some new play equipment. That's what these Years 1 and 2 pupils were enjoying at East Rainton Primary School 15 years ago. | se

And have a look at the Teddy Bears taking part in their own Olympics. They were accompanied by their owners who were children from the Reception class.

We hope these scenes bring back great memories. If they do, tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@nationalworld.com

Related topics:StudentsSunderlandSchoolsPrimary schoolNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice