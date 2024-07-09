Murder mystery, Teddy Bears and playing out - all in a retro school day in East Rainton
and live on Freeview channel 276
There was a murder mystery, Teddy Bear Olympics and new play equipment to enjoy.
And it all happened on this day 15 years ago.
A whodunnit in 2009
Have a look at these Echo archive pictures showing Year 5 and 6 students who had great fun filming their own murder mystery production. Pictured are Harriet Afsahi, Kayleigh McGee and Leah Ledger.
Teddies on the run
Meanwhile, Years 1 and 2 pupils were getting used to the school’s new play equipment. Tell us if you spotted someone you know.
And have a look at the Teddy Bears taking part in their own Olympics. They were accompanied by their owners who were children from the Reception class.
We hope these scenes bring back great memories. If they do, tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@nationalworld.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.