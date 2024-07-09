Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What a day this must have been at East Rainton Primary School.

There was a murder mystery, Teddy Bear Olympics and new play equipment to enjoy.

And it all happened on this day 15 years ago.

A whodunnit in 2009

Have a look at these Echo archive pictures showing Year 5 and 6 students who had great fun filming their own murder mystery production. Pictured are Harriet Afsahi, Kayleigh McGee and Leah Ledger.

Filming is under way for the murder mystery production at East Rainton Primary School in July 2009. | se

Teddies on the run

Meanwhile, Years 1 and 2 pupils were getting used to the school’s new play equipment. Tell us if you spotted someone you know.

What could be better than some new play equipment. That's what these Years 1 and 2 pupils were enjoying at East Rainton Primary School 15 years ago. | se

And have a look at the Teddy Bears taking part in their own Olympics. They were accompanied by their owners who were children from the Reception class.