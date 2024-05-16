Nine nostalgic pictures of Sunderland school prom memories from 2008 and 2009

It’s that time of year again! The countdown is on to a new series of proms.
The search for gowns, suits and tiaras is under way across Sunderland and East Durham.
Perhaps these Sunderland Echo photos from 2008 and 2009 will give you some inspiration.
Join us for scenes from Southmoor, Red House, Hetton and Houghton Kepier.
