Nine nostalgic pictures of Sunderland school prom memories from 2008 and 2009

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th May 2024, 10:40 BST

Memories from Hylton Red House, Southmoor and Houghton Kepier

It’s that time of year again! The countdown is on to a new series of proms.

The search for gowns, suits and tiaras is under way across Sunderland and East Durham.

Perhaps these Sunderland Echo photos from 2008 and 2009 will give you some inspiration.

Join us for scenes from Southmoor, Red House, Hetton and Houghton Kepier.

A big night for them all in 2008 and 2009.

1. Plenty of prom memories

The Southmoor prom at the National Glass Centre in 2008. Tell us if you recognise any of the people pictured.

2. Stylish at Southmoor

Red House School students who were ready for their special day at Ramside Hall.

3. Red House memories

Hallgarth Manor was the setting for the prom for these Hetton Comprehensive School students in 2009.

4. Happy at Hetton Comprehensive

