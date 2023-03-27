Nine pictures of Sunderland schoolchildren when they were aged 11 and 12, enjoying Year 7
What a time you had when you were in Year 7 at school.
You helped chicks to hatch, gazed at the stars with the help of the BBC and threw yourself into rugby training.
We know because we have got it all in the Sunderland Echo photo archives.
Re-live the fun at St Anthony’s in 2004, Thornhill School in 2005, and Southmoor in 2012.
We’ve added St Robert’s of Newminster, Washington School, Houghton Kepier and Boldon into the mix.
Page 1 of 3