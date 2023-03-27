News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
20 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
21 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
A whole load of Year 7 reminders. See if you can spot someone you know.
A whole load of Year 7 reminders. See if you can spot someone you know.
A whole load of Year 7 reminders. See if you can spot someone you know.

Nine pictures of Sunderland schoolchildren when they were aged 11 and 12, enjoying Year 7

What a time you had when you were in Year 7 at school.

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Mar 2023, 04:55 BST

You helped chicks to hatch, gazed at the stars with the help of the BBC and threw yourself into rugby training.

We know because we have got it all in the Sunderland Echo photo archives.

Re-live the fun at St Anthony’s in 2004, Thornhill School in 2005, and Southmoor in 2012.

We’ve added St Robert’s of Newminster, Washington School, Houghton Kepier and Boldon into the mix.

Enjoy the memories.

Southmoor pupils with the new stars of the school in 2012. Year 7 pupils Lucy Milnthorp and Brooke Maddison, right, were pictured with two of the day-old chicks.

1. Stars at Southmoor

Southmoor pupils with the new stars of the school in 2012. Year 7 pupils Lucy Milnthorp and Brooke Maddison, right, were pictured with two of the day-old chicks. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

Photo Sales
Year 7 pupils at St Anthony's in Sunderland in 2004. They were learning cooking skills with the help of the Food Standards Agency.

2. Kitchen skills at St Anthony's

Year 7 pupils at St Anthony's in Sunderland in 2004. They were learning cooking skills with the help of the Food Standards Agency. Photo: KB

Photo Sales
An assault course provided the fun for Year 7 pupils at Washington School. Here's a scene from the school's summer fair in 2006.

3. Wonderful in Washington

An assault course provided the fun for Year 7 pupils at Washington School. Here's a scene from the school's summer fair in 2006. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Author Alexander Gordon Smith with Year 7 pupils at Thornhill School in 2012.

4. Smiles at Thornhill

Author Alexander Gordon Smith with Year 7 pupils at Thornhill School in 2012. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SunderlandBBCSunderland EchoBoldon