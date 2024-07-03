Nine memorable pictures from Sunderland's Welcome Tavern as we toast the East End favourite

By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 10:45 BST

Join us in the East End of Sunderland for a look at the Welcome Tavern in retro.

We have photos from 2004 onwards, showing fundraising, football and memorabilia.

Who remembers the day when The Welcome won the Echo’s Local Pub of the Year Award in 2016?

Or how about the time when the pub’s football team had a great laugh in 2009 as they sang happy birthday to the ref!

We have that and much more from the Echo archives. Enjoy.

Going retro at the Welcome Tavern with 9 photos from 2004 to 2012.

1. A warm Welcome to the past

Going retro at the Welcome Tavern with 9 photos from 2004 to 2012. | se

Photo Sales
Fundraisers in the East End were pictured at the pub in 2004 after raising £1,200 for the Sunderland Echo's Children of Courage Appeal.

2. So caring in 2004

Fundraisers in the East End were pictured at the pub in 2004 after raising £1,200 for the Sunderland Echo's Children of Courage Appeal. | se

Photo Sales
How the pub looked in this great view from March 2006.

3. Take a seat in 2006

How the pub looked in this great view from March 2006. | se

Photo Sales
A cosy look back at the pub as it looked in March 2006.

4. Ordering a round of memories

A cosy look back at the pub as it looked in March 2006. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.