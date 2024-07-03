We have photos from 2004 onwards, showing fundraising, football and memorabilia.

Who remembers the day when The Welcome won the Echo’s Local Pub of the Year Award in 2016?

Or how about the time when the pub’s football team had a great laugh in 2009 as they sang happy birthday to the ref!

We have that and much more from the Echo archives. Enjoy.

1 . A warm Welcome to the past Going retro at the Welcome Tavern with 9 photos from 2004 to 2012. | se Photo Sales

2 . So caring in 2004 Fundraisers in the East End were pictured at the pub in 2004 after raising £1,200 for the Sunderland Echo's Children of Courage Appeal. | se Photo Sales

3 . Take a seat in 2006 How the pub looked in this great view from March 2006. | se Photo Sales

4 . Ordering a round of memories A cosy look back at the pub as it looked in March 2006. | se Photo Sales