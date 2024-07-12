Nine retro pictures as we wish Sunderland's Sandhill View School a happy 70th birthday

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Jul 2024, 16:03 BST

Happy 70th birthday Sandhill View.

It’s the Sunderland school in the news and we couldn’t resist taking a look back at some of our archive photos of it.

There’s magic in 2006, puppets in 2008 and swimming in 2003.

But most of all, there’s faces galore and we hope you spotted someone you know in these archive scenes.

Happy 70th anniversary to the school. See if you are in one of these Echo archive photos.

1. Spotlighting Sandhill View

Looking back on the school's swimming gala from July 2003.

2. Making a splash in 2003

Year 8 pupils looked like they had a great time creating posters in 2003.

3. Picture this from 2003

No wonder they were smiling. These were some of the pupils who got great GCSE results in 2006.

4. Read all about it

