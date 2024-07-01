There’s loads to admire at St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School - just like there has been for years.
The Sunderland school got our attention thanks to all of these photos from the Echo archives.
We’ve got scenes from 2003 to 2014 and they show everything from learning about the Romans to winning the City Sings competition.
If that’s whetted your appetite, browse through our retro collection for a step back in time.
