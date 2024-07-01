Nine super pictures from St Cuthbert's after Sunderland school wins praise

By Chris Cordner
Published 1st Jul 2024, 14:06 BST

Romans, running and a right retro selection

There’s loads to admire at St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School - just like there has been for years.

The Sunderland school got our attention thanks to all of these photos from the Echo archives.

We’ve got scenes from 2003 to 2014 and they show everything from learning about the Romans to winning the City Sings competition.

If that’s whetted your appetite, browse through our retro collection for a step back in time.

9 great photos of St Cuthbert's RC School from the Echo archives.

1. Super at St Cuthbert's

9 great photos of St Cuthbert's RC School from the Echo archives.

The school had a yellow day in 2003 and look at the fun everyone had.

2. Yell out with your memories

The school had a yellow day in 2003 and look at the fun everyone had.

These pupils donned period costume to mark the 50th anniversary of the school in 2005.

3. Fancy that - it's 2005

These pupils donned period costume to mark the 50th anniversary of the school in 2005.

What a performance from the school choir which won the junior section of City Sings in Sunderland in 2008.

4. In fine voice in 2008

What a performance from the school choir which won the junior section of City Sings in Sunderland in 2008.

