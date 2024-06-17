Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Using art, podcast and a good meal

Exam season is here again and that means thousands more students facing tests.

It can be a time of worry for pupils and parents alike but perhaps these scenes from Sunderland’s past can help.

How art and bacon butties made a difference

Coping ideas from Wearside’s past

Have a look at some of these exam season scenes which were captured by Echo photographers.

Former Viz cartoonist Steve Donald worked with students at Seaham School of Technology to combat exam stress in 2005.

Tell us if you got to meet him 19 years ago.

Podcasts can be a perfect aid

Former Viz cartoonist Steve Donald worked with students at Seaham School of Technology to combat exam stress in 2005.

In 2006, Kate Watson, left, put together a podcast to help fellow students cope with exam stress.

Kate Watson, left, gets lots of praise for putting together a podcast to help fellow students cope with exam stress. Here she is with pals Alice Bird and Gemma Scott.

Here she is with pals Alice Bird and Gemma Scott at the Cisco Academy.

It was a similar scene at Shotton Hall School in Peterlee where a podcast was making a difference that same year.

Shotton Hall School in Peterlee was on board with using podcasts to handle the stress of exam day in 2006.

Thornhill School pupils tucked into bacon butties and healthy snacks before their GCSE exams in their new school dining area in 2009.

Pictured are l-r Ruhi Bhugra, Amy Stephenson, Christian Wake and Jake Wright.

Thornhill School pupils tucked into bacon butties and healthy snacks before their GCSE exams in their new school dining area in 2009. Pictured are l-r Ruhi Bhugra, Amy Stephenson, Christian Wake and Jake Wright.

Keeping well hydrated was a big pointer in 2003.

Bottles of water were handed out to the pupils of Usworth School in Washington before their exams that year.