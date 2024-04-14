11 of the cute mock school weddings in Sunderland over the years

Do these fantastic photos of mock weddings ring a bell with you?

We compiled a gallery of 11 of the best scenes we have seen at ceremonies in Pallion, Town End Farm, Sunderland High School Nursery and East Herrington.

There are Echo archive photos from South Hetton, Usworth Colliery, and Houghton too.

Some were held as part of the school’s religious studies programme and others celebrated Royal weddings.

Take a look and see if they bring back memories for you.

Great times at Gillas Lane Wedding bells were ringing in Gillas Lane Infants School, Houghton in 1981. Some of the youngsters who took part were, left to right, Denise Bell, Michelle Wilson, David Pattison, Ian Wilson, Debbie Scotter, Lindsey Harkins, and Tracey Forth.

Photo time at Usworth Colliery Nursery Children from Usworth Colliery Nursery School enjoyed this mock wedding in 1999. Tell us if you have spotted someone you know.

Proud in Pallion Back to 2003 when Ellise Green and Michael Lewis had their mock ceremony at St Luke's Church Pallion. Rev Mary Judson was officiating.