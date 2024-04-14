11 of the cute mock school weddings in Sunderland over the years

Do these fantastic photos of mock weddings ring a bell with you?
We compiled a gallery of 11 of the best scenes we have seen at ceremonies in Pallion, Town End Farm, Sunderland High School Nursery and East Herrington.
There are Echo archive photos from South Hetton, Usworth Colliery, and Houghton too.
Some were held as part of the school’s religious studies programme and others celebrated Royal weddings.
Take a look and see if they bring back memories for you.
