Dishing up memories of Pancake Day across Wearside.

10 scenes of Pancake Day in and around Sunderland over the years as we flip back to the past

We are plating up memories of Pancake Day in years gone by – from Seaburn to Doxford.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 4:55 am

It’s a taste of a time gone by and we hope you spot someone you know in our 10 archive images.

Take a look at these reminders from St Anthony’s School to JFK Primary.

Can you spot a familiar face? Have a good look through our photo selection and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Food for thought

Making pancakes at St Anthony's School. Remember this from 2008?

2. Fab in 2012

Mixing the batter to make the pancakes to go with their Fairtrade banana ice cream at JFK Primary School, were Lennon Conlon, 8, with Shirley Alderson from Sainsbury's, and left to right; Emily Gilmaney, 9, Holly Young, 8, and Kelly-Ann Gordon aged 10.

3. On the seafront in 1988

Staff from hotels and guest houses taking part in the Seaburn pancake race in 1988.

4. A flashback to 2004

Pancake racing at Usworth Colliery Primary School 18 years ago. Recognise anyone?

