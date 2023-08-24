15 fantastic photographs capturing the outpouring of emotions on GCSE results day in Sunderland
The highs and lows of GCSE results day.
It has been another emotional day on Wearside as thousands of youngsters have been collecting their GCSE results.
There have been tears of joy, relief and unfortunately disappointment and we have been in schools across the city to capture it all on camera.
Check out the following 15 fantastic photographs of teenagers in Sunderland receiving and reacting to their GCSE results.
