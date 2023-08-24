News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Teenagers across the city have been collecting their GCSE results.Teenagers across the city have been collecting their GCSE results.
Teenagers across the city have been collecting their GCSE results.

15 fantastic photographs capturing the outpouring of emotions on GCSE results day in Sunderland

The highs and lows of GCSE results day.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:34 BST

It has been another emotional day on Wearside as thousands of youngsters have been collecting their GCSE results.

There have been tears of joy, relief and unfortunately disappointment and we have been in schools across the city to capture it all on camera.

Check out the following 15 fantastic photographs of teenagers in Sunderland receiving and reacting to their GCSE results.

Tears of joy and relief for Shannon O'Connor.

1. Emotions run high.

Tears of joy and relief for Shannon O'Connor.

Photo Sales
Whitburn C of E Academy student Amelia Dunn attained an impressive set of results despite missing seven months of school due to being unwell.

2. Overcoming adversity

Whitburn C of E Academy student Amelia Dunn attained an impressive set of results despite missing seven months of school due to being unwell.

Photo Sales
Southmoor Academy student Robyn Conlin celebrates her results with her dad.

3. Proud dad

Southmoor Academy student Robyn Conlin celebrates her results with her dad.

Photo Sales
Sandhill View Academy student Grace Cuthbertson celebrating her GCSE results.

4. Top marks

Sandhill View Academy student Grace Cuthbertson celebrating her GCSE results.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland