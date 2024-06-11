Nine Sunderland gardening scenes from 2003 to 2017 to mark Weed Your Garden Day

By Chris Cordner
Published 11th Jun 2024, 09:56 BST

Sewing the seeds of memories from 2003 to 2017

Dig in. We’ve got Echo gardening memories by the shovel load from Sunderland and County Durham’s past.

What better time to share them with you than now, as Weed Your Garden Day looms.

It will be here on June 13 and it aims to remind everyone to do a spot of weeding.

Join in with these Echo reminders from Washington Village in 2003, Millfield in 2007 and Ryhope in 2008.

We rooted out these 9 gardening scenes from the Echo archives. Enjoy.

1. Cultivating some great memories

We rooted out these 9 gardening scenes from the Echo archives. Enjoy. | se

These volunteers from Barclays cleared the garden at the Pit Stop in Washington Village. Look at the great work they did in October 2003.

2. Pictured at the Pit Stop

These volunteers from Barclays cleared the garden at the Pit Stop in Washington Village. Look at the great work they did in October 2003. | se

It's June 2004 and the garden waste was piled high thanks to the excellent work of these people in Washington Village. They included Jan Hall, Erland Polen, John Brown, Kevin McGeary, Mark Espie, Will Kirton, Alfie Dolan and Neil McCann.

3. Weeding in Washington

It's June 2004 and the garden waste was piled high thanks to the excellent work of these people in Washington Village. They included Jan Hall, Erland Polen, John Brown, Kevin McGeary, Mark Espie, Will Kirton, Alfie Dolan and Neil McCann. | se

Pudsey gave a helping hand to a project at East Boldon Infants School in November 2004. School secretary Ann Burns and Pudsey watched as Jan Hall, Billy Lockie and Alfie Dolan from Asda helped to transform the garden.

4. Brilliant work in East Boldon

Pudsey gave a helping hand to a project at East Boldon Infants School in November 2004. School secretary Ann Burns and Pudsey watched as Jan Hall, Billy Lockie and Alfie Dolan from Asda helped to transform the garden. | se

