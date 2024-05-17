It was fun all the way for the pupils of Plains Farm Primary when the Echo called in.
We popped in to take all these pictures on a busy lunchtime in November 2008.
The youngsters were having a great time at the computer club, in the playground and in a game of football.
Top marks if you spot someone you know.
