It was fun all the way for the pupils of Plains Farm Primary when the Echo called in.

We popped in to take all these pictures on a busy lunchtime in November 2008.

The youngsters were having a great time at the computer club, in the playground and in a game of football.

Top marks if you spot someone you know.

1 . Pictures from Plains Farm A lunchtime filled with fun for these pupils in 2008.

2 . On the ball Time for a game of football on a cold day in November 2008.

3 . Keyboard memories These pupils were loving the lunchtime computer club at the school 16 years ago.