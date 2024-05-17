How you spent your lunchtimes at Sunderland's Plains Farm Primary School in 2008

By Chris Cordner
Published 17th May 2024, 12:20 BST

Pictured in the playground and at the computer keyboard

It was fun all the way for the pupils of Plains Farm Primary when the Echo called in.

We popped in to take all these pictures on a busy lunchtime in November 2008.

The youngsters were having a great time at the computer club, in the playground and in a game of football.

Top marks if you spot someone you know.

A lunchtime filled with fun for these pupils in 2008.

1. Pictures from Plains Farm

Time for a game of football on a cold day in November 2008.

2. On the ball

These pupils were loving the lunchtime computer club at the school 16 years ago.

3. Keyboard memories

Climbing frame fun for these youngsters. Was this how you spent your school lunch breaks?

4. Pictured in the playground

