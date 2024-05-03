Best days of your lives? They almost certainly would have been if these Sunderland school scenes from the 1990s were anything to go by.
1. Testing out your 1990s school memories
21 scenes from Sunderland classrooms between 1990 and 1999.
2. St Joseph's Primary in 1990
This extra-cute duckling stole the hearts of the pupils at St Joseph's Primary School in March 1990.
3. Plains Farm Primary in 1990
A recorder session was in full swing when the Echo photographer took this photo at Plains Farm Primary School in June 1990.
4. English Martyrs Junior School in 1991
Everyone on the dance floor! These children were all dressed up for the English Martyrs Junior School's Christmas disco in 1991.
