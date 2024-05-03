21 top-class memories from 1990s Sunderland schooldays

Who’s up for retro scenes from 1990 to 1999

By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd May 2024, 12:27 BST

Best days of your lives? They almost certainly would have been if these Sunderland school scenes from the 1990s were anything to go by.

We compiled 21 of the best Echo archive photos from 1990 to 1999. And they are great!

Join us for music at Thornhill, gymnastics at Fulwell Grange and cooking at St Anthony’s.

1. Testing out your 1990s school memories

This extra-cute duckling stole the hearts of the pupils at St Joseph's Primary School in March 1990.

2. St Joseph's Primary in 1990

This extra-cute duckling stole the hearts of the pupils at St Joseph's Primary School in March 1990.

A recorder session was in full swing when the Echo photographer took this photo at Plains Farm Primary School in June 1990.

3. Plains Farm Primary in 1990

A recorder session was in full swing when the Echo photographer took this photo at Plains Farm Primary School in June 1990.

Everyone on the dance floor! These children were all dressed up for the English Martyrs Junior School's Christmas disco in 1991.

4. English Martyrs Junior School in 1991

Everyone on the dance floor! These children were all dressed up for the English Martyrs Junior School's Christmas disco in 1991.

