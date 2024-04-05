Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wonderful Winnie the Pooh and super Scooby Doo have one thing in common.

They're still in your hearts as some of the best loved fictional pets we've seen.

Winnie's still going strong

UK bookseller The Works has looked at the top 10 fictional pets or companions and the old favourites are still the best.

Top of the charts was Winnie the Pooh - 100 years since his first appearance as Edward Bear in A.A. Milne's When We Were Very Young.

Pikachu power

And we've got him in two Wearside scenes.

Here he is at the 2003 Fulwell Grange Kindergarten Teddy Bear's picnic.

Winnie the Pooh was just one of the bears joining in with the Fulwell Grange Kindergarten Teddy Bear's picnic in 2003.

And we got him in the picture again when Greg Allen got to grips with a giant Winnie the Pooh at Washington Fair in 2006.

Greg Allen got to grips with a giant Winnie the Pooh at Washington Fair in 2006.

Pikachu was the only fictional pet to feature in the top 10 who was less than 60 years old.

Scooby snacks in Sunderland

We've got him too, this time in 2019. Xander and sister Phoebe McKenzie joined Pikachu at the annual superhero Minicon at Empire Cinema, Sunderland, that year.

Xander and sister Phoebe McKenzie joined Pikachu at the annual superhero Minicon at Empire Cinema, Sunderland, in 2019.

Scooby Dooby Doo we love you. He came in third and here he is in 2009.

Shaun Hope was dressed as Scooby and Colin Dixon as Shaggy for a charity dog walk in Chester-le-Street.

Shaun Hope was dressed as Scooby and Colin Dixon as Shaggy for a charity dog walk in Chester-le-Street in 2009.

Other chart favourites included Garfield, Peter Rabbit, Paddington Bear, Curious George, Stuart Little and Snoopy.