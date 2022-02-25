Black and white photographs from the Echo’s archive prompted an outpouring of memories for Fulwell favourite Windmills, ranging from the best nights at work to unforgettable moments with friends.

Was it a must-visit on your nights out?

Here are some of your fondest memories, as shared on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page.

Julie-Ann Collins: “Fab nights, you could have good night in the area, Grange, Blue Bell, Flying Boat and Fulwell Club, Blue Room.”

Kay Thompson: “My local, loved it in here. Especially on a weekend, it was buzzing. Great memories!”

Danielle Brown: “I worked here as a glass collector at 16 then as a barmaid, met my husband there. Been together 28 years now, married for 20 years in April.”

Echo readers have been sharing their memories of nights out at Windmills wine bar.

Angela Douthwaite: “Loved it here especially on a Thursday night. Met my now hubby here.”

Annette Davis: “Too many great nights there to pick just one.”

Louise Flowers: “Loved working here.”

Windmills, pictured in 1988.

John Atkinson: “Trebles with a mixer for £2 I think, it was a long time ago.”

Maria Cross: “Had many great nights in there, bring it back.”

Cora Lyle: “Karaoke with my mam and winning a karaoke competition. Great memories.”

Skev Michael: “Loved this pub, brings back memories.”

Enjoying a tipple at Windmills wine bar in 1987.

Nicola Wilson: “Spent the best days of my life in there! It’s the biggest miss in Fulwell.”

Steve Tate: “Had my first legal drink in there Chaka Khan was playing on the nine TVs joined together … etched in my mind!”

