These are the news headlines from Wearside - as they looked 30 years ago.

A Teddy bear, car salesmen and fairground workers all grabbed the spotlight and we are here to tell you more.

Join us for a journey to the start of 1994.

Fairground operators were going back to college to learn handy hints and technical tips to keep their rides shipshape.

Valerie Moody, whose family had been running fair rides for six generations, asked Wearside College if it could provide a course that would suit showmen’s needs and fit round the seasonal nature of their work.

Doing a safety check - Terry Bliss, left, and Ken Dean with a fairground ride.

She said: “Showmen have always done repairs to their own rides, but these days you can’t just stick in a nail - you have to have a real technical knowledge."

Meet Trauma Ted - the cuddly pal with a serious purpose in life.

Trauma Ted - the new addition to the fire service in Washington in 1994.

Trauma Ted was the newest recruit at Washington Fire Station in 1994 and travelled to incidents with crews.

He was an important little bear because he was used as a chum to a traumatised child after emergency incidents.

The art of selling motor cars was geared up for change in Sunderland in 1994.

The research partnership agreement, right, with Gordon Hodgson and Professor Dennis Wilson, director of the university's business school in the picture.

The University of Sunderland teamed up with Wearside motor group Cowies to produce a computerised quality system for use by other car retailers.

1994 was the year when the charts saw D:Ream hit number 1 with Things Can Only Get Better and Doop had us all tapping our feet.

On telly, we said hello to the Vicar of Dibley, Ready Steady Cook and The Fast Show.