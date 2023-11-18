National Lottery memories from over the years in Sunderland
Remembering the excitement surrounding the launch
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fingers crossed for your recollections of the day the National Lottery came into our lives.
It's 29 years ago this week since the preparations were made for that first ever game and excitement mounted as millions of people bought tickets.
Numbers at the ready
Staff at Forbuoys were pictured as they got ready to deal with public demand.
Here are Dorothy Watson, Maureen Fromme, Kevin Fromme and Carol Parker in their National Lottery T shirts.
We also caught up with the staff at Mills Newsagency in East Herrington.
Excitement grew in Sunderland
Manager Michael Tilly and assistant Ann Bergg were in the photo next to the new Lottery machine.
Another local with a reason to show an interest in that first ever draw was Derek Randall.
The 53 year-old from Sunderland was one of 48 finalists in a competition called Search For The Starter.
The winner would be the one who would get the balls rolling on that first ever draw.
Over to you
Tell us how you did on that first Lottery draw and what you remember about life in Sunderland in 1994.
How did you spend your social time back then and which pubs and clubs were your favourites?
Email [email protected]