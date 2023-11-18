National Lottery memories from over the years in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fingers crossed for your recollections of the day the National Lottery came into our lives.

It's 29 years ago this week since the preparations were made for that first ever game and excitement mounted as millions of people bought tickets.

Numbers at the ready

We've got some Echo retro reminders of those days in Sunderland in 1994.

Staff at Forbuoys were pictured as they got ready to deal with public demand.

Here are Dorothy Watson, Maureen Fromme, Kevin Fromme and Carol Parker in their National Lottery T shirts.

Dorothy Watson, Maureen Fromme, Kevin Fromme and Carol Parker had their fingers crossed for a local Lottery winner in 1994.

We also caught up with the staff at Mills Newsagency in East Herrington.

Excitement grew in Sunderland

Manager Michael Tilly and assistant Ann Bergg were in the photo next to the new Lottery machine.

Pictured at Mills Newsagency in Cairnside South, East Herrington, are manager Michael Tilly and assistant Ann Bergg in 1994.

Another local with a reason to show an interest in that first ever draw was Derek Randall.

The 53 year-old from Sunderland was one of 48 finalists in a competition called Search For The Starter.

Derek Randall hoped to get the National Lottery ball rolling in 1994.

The winner would be the one who would get the balls rolling on that first ever draw.

Over to you

Tell us how you did on that first Lottery draw and what you remember about life in Sunderland in 1994.