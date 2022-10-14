The answer is 1994 because that’s when all of the above made the Sunderland Echo headlines.
It’s the year when we first played the numbers game and hoped to become overnight millionaires.
But it was also the year when Nissan celebrated its 10th anniversary in the region and Sunderland had a contender for the biggest Andy Capp fan in the world.
1. Thumbs up at Forbuoys
Forbuoys staff, from left, Dorothy Watson, Maureen Fromme, Kevin Fromme and Carol Parker pictured as National Lottery tickets went on sale for the first time. Were you a winner on that very first game in 1994?
2. Keen on Andy Capp
Sunderland woman Eileen Turner had collected more than 70 Andy Capp books by 1994. As well as all the books, she bought the Sunderland Echo and Daily Mirror every day to read about Andy’s escapades.
Her seven-year-old grandson, Liam was also a fan.
3. A well deserved honour for Michael
Michael Boggon was chosen as the lucky mascot to kick off Nissan’s 10th anniversary celebrations at Gateshead International Stadium.
He was due to meet the stars - including TV’s Gladiators - and spend the day behind the scenes with them.
Judges ihose Michael because of his kind heart and willingness to help others.
4. On the oche in Hetton
Regulars at the Brewers Arms, the Bowes-Lyon and the Wheatsheaf, all in Hetton, combined to stage a charity effort in aid of the Sunderland General Hospital baby care unit. Remember this?
