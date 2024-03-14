The German wreck which was a Sunderland tourist attraction for 70 years
A Sunderland landmark was in the news 50 years ago - and all because sailors wanted it blown up.
Echo followers may well remember seeing the remains of the German steamer Orion. It could be seen from time to time on Roker Beach.
You could see it at high tide
The Orion became a Sunderland attraction ever since it foundered off the Wearside coast in 1913, shortly after leaving the Wear.
Ever since then, part of the wreck had been buried in the sand.
At high tide, the wreck was submerged but at low tides and extra low tides it is clearly visible.
Burn it - a call from the 1970s
The problem was - the Orion was causing problems and the appeal to remove the wreck came from a member of Sunderland Yacht Club.
He said that the 'tremendous growth of dinghy sailing' meant the part of the wreck which was still above the sand should be burned.
“It is a tremendous hazard to small craft being launched from the beach and yearly takes its toll.
Clean and healthy open-air sport
“A lot of dinghy owners would be very grateful to the help given to a clean healthy, open-air sport.”
The Orion's story was a sad one.
The German collier left the South Dock in January 1913 with a 3,000-ton load of coal.
The seas were heavy and the spray blotted out the Roker lighthouse. Heavy waves struck the ship on the starboard side and she was swept out of the channel towards the South Pier.
Smashed against the White Shell Rocks
Her stern struck the White Shell Rocks and tore away her plates and propeller.
The crew had to leap into the sea and were rescued by a lifeboat which was itself struggling to stay afloat.
The Orion had rested in its sandy grave ever since and much of it stayed until the late 1980s.
