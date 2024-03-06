Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roker Pier was damaged by Storm Babet in October 2023. Picture by Stu Norton.

A programme of repairs for storm damaged piers will be discussed by Sunderland City Council next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old North Pier, New South Pier and Roker Pier were all damaged by Storm Babet in October 2023. The total repair bill is estimated at £1.8million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At City Hall on Thursday, March 14, the council's cabinet will examine the proposed repair programme.

Emergency repairs to coping stones at the New South Pier are complete and, subject to the cabinet decision, contractor availability and weather, further pier repairs could begin in early summer.

According to a report to the cabinet, the Old North Pier has an estimated total repair bill of £300,000: £200,000 of repairs to its rock armour and £100,000 of concrete repairs to its deck area.

The New South Pier has an estimated bill of £1million: £700,000 repairs to its lower deck; £300,000 to the upper deck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grade II listed Roker Pier's estimated total bill is £200,000: £150,000 for replacing granite coping stones; £50,000 deck area repairs. This is less than was previously thought.

Contingency money of £300,000 has also been set aside.

The council says costs can be met by reallocating £1.8million from the Nobles Quay reconstruction works, "which only require £200,000 for its immediate and necessary works".

The remaining Nobles Quay works funds will be met later. In December 2022 the council announced £3million for its reconstruction.

The handrails at the foot of the lighthouse on Roker Pier were destroyed by the storm.

Cabinet member for Dynamic City, Cllr Kevin Johnston said: "Our piers are vital parts of our city, they are key structures that help protect infrastructure, businesses and residential properties along our sea, port and riverside frontages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The piers also mitigate against silt and sediment deposits in the Port of Sunderland’s navigation channel. These repairs will help prevent any further degradation of the piers, protect city assets and infrastructure, and help the day-to-day business and functionality of the port.

"Just like a household or a business looks at its finances and decides its priorities, it’s the same with the City Council. We do often have to make variations to where we might have planned to invest and spend if other priorities arise.