Storm damage to Wearside’s iconic Roker Pier could cost up to £300,000 to repair, city leaders have confirmed.

In recent months, Sunderland has been battered by storms including Storm Babet in October, which forced the closure of the city’s Grade II-listed pier and lighthouse.

Huge waves and strong winds destroyed several metres of railings during the storm, with sections of decking around the pier’s lighthouse also washed into the sea.

At a recent full meeting of Sunderland City Council, city leaders confirmed the estimated repair costs for the Roker Pier and Lighthouse specifically.

The final repair bill could hit six figures, with the seafront spot likely to be closed to the public until later in 2024.

“The current repairs are estimated at £300,000 and works could take approximately 30 weeks to complete,” said councillor Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for Dynamic City.

“[This is because] the lead-in time for the bespoke materials, like the granite blocks, is up to 20 weeks.

“The council is currently carrying out structural surveys to determine the full extent of the damage and is engaging with specialist contractors to carry out the works”.

The Labour cabinet member was speaking at meeting of Sunderland City Council at City Hall on Wednesday, November 15.

The update was provided following a question from Lib Dem councillor for Fulwell, Peter Walton, about the cost to repair the damage to the lighthouse and pier and the estimated repair timescales.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, previously said storm damage had left the pier in an “unsafe condition which means it is likely to remain closed for some time”.

Speaking in October, 2023, he said: “We know how much residents and visitors alike value the pier and will want to see it reopen, but we need to fully assess the damage before we can look at next steps in terms of a programme of repairs”.

Councillor Sam Johnston, Conservative representative for the St Peter’s ward, welcomed updates on the proposed repairs and timescales for Roker’s pier and lighthouse.

Cllr Johnston said: “I am glad that we now have estimated timescales and costs for the repairs to Roker Pier.

“Whilst the repairs will be costly and will take a long time to complete, the effort and resources are fully worth it to get our wonderful pier back into top condition, as it is vital to local walkers, anglers and businesses.

“I look forward to when we’re all able to use the pier again.”

