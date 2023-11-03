Sunderland City Council workers have been carrying out a clear-up after damage caused to the city by Storm Ciarán.

The storm caused floods in several parks. The playground in Barnes Park was unusable while the duck pond burst its banks.

Princess Anne Park in Washington and Backhouse Park were also affected.

Road closures included Tunstall Hope Road, between Ryhope and Hill View. However, all the affected roads are open again.

A statement from Sunderland City Council said: “The City Council had teams out and about across the city yesterday (Thursday, November 2) responding to issues relating to flooding.

“This was mainly confined to the city’s roads with reports of only one property affected by flooding. All roads are now open following the reopening of Tunstall Hope Road earlier.