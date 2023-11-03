News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Council clear-up across Sunderland after Storm Ciarán

Sunderland City Council workers have been carrying out a clear-up after damage caused to the city by Storm Ciarán.
By Tony Gillan
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:17 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 16:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The storm caused floods in several parks. The playground in Barnes Park was unusable while the duck pond burst its banks.

Princess Anne Park in Washington and Backhouse Park were also affected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Road closures included Tunstall Hope Road, between Ryhope and Hill View. However, all the affected roads are open again.

Most Popular
The playground in Barnes Park was unusable after Storm Ciarán struck.The playground in Barnes Park was unusable after Storm Ciarán struck.
The playground in Barnes Park was unusable after Storm Ciarán struck.

A statement from Sunderland City Council said: “The City Council had teams out and about across the city yesterday (Thursday, November 2) responding to issues relating to flooding.

Read More
7 dramatic photographs as Storm Ciarán causes flooding across Wearside

“This was mainly confined to the city’s roads with reports of only one property affected by flooding. All roads are now open following the reopening of Tunstall Hope Road earlier.

“Council teams have been out again today clearing grids blocked by storm debris in Princess Anne Park in Washington, Barnes Park and Backhouse Park to alleviate flooding in the three parks.”

Related topics:SunderlandStorm CiaránWashington