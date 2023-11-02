News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Storm Ciaran has been unleashing its wrath across the city. Sunderland echo image.Storm Ciaran has been unleashing its wrath across the city. Sunderland echo image.
Storm Ciaran has been unleashing its wrath across the city. Sunderland echo image.

7 dramatic photographs as Storm Ciarán causes flooding across Wearside

Sunderland might have escaped the worst of Storm Ciarán, but areas in and around the city have still been given a few flooding issues as these pictures show
By Tony Gillan
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:25 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:25 GMT

Please take care if you’re out and about.

Here’s 7 photographs which captured the full impact of the storm.

This flooding in Barnes Park tells its own story. Picture by Ryan Smith.

1. Adventure playground - out of use

This flooding in Barnes Park tells its own story. Picture by Ryan Smith. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Barnes Park is usually a delightful place for a stroll.

2. The flood and the mud

Barnes Park is usually a delightful place for a stroll. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Meteorologists call it Storm Ciarán. To others it's merely 'blowy'.

3. The dog is still demanding to be walked

Meteorologists call it Storm Ciarán. To others it's merely 'blowy'. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Barnes Park's duck pond has been temporarily extended by Storm Ciarán. Sunderland Echo image.

4. Great weather - for ducks

Barnes Park's duck pond has been temporarily extended by Storm Ciarán. Sunderland Echo image. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Storm CiaránSunderland