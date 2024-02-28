Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite clear warnings, anglers are illegally fishing from the Old North Pier and creating danger.

Anglers seen trespassing on an unsafe disused Sunderland pier could face prosecution for needlessly putting themselves and others at risk.

The Old North Pier in Roker, beside the Sunderland Yacht Club and marina, is railed off with clear signage there stating that: "This is an unsafe structure and is closed. All unauthorised access is prohibited. Trespassers will be prosecuted."

The Sunderland coast has been battered by a choppy North Sea in recent weeks, making it more dangerous than usual.

While most anglers are going about their hobby legally and responsibly at Roker, some are fishing from the pier by ignoring the clear warnings.

They are understood to be gaining access by clambering around the railings - risking a fall into the mouth of the River Wear.

Some adults have even been seen taking children with them to trespass. This is creating a hazard for themselves, the children and the volunteers who might have to risk their own lives if trespassers need to be rescued.

Trespassers are clambering around the railings at the Old North Pier.

In a statement to the Echo, Sunderland City Council said: "As the warning signs clearly state, and with the fencing in place, sections of the Old North Pier are not safe for the public.

"Anyone trespassing on the pier is not only putting their own personal safety at risk, but also those of the emergency and rescue services."#