Crowds gather to see 'proper crashy' waves at Sunderland seafront
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crowds gathered for a spectacular show at Sunderland's beaches at the weekend. It was mesmerising, completely free - and it might be coming back soon.
As the North Sea tide battered the pier and promenades of Wearside, there were a few oohs and aahs. Most people had just gone for a Sunday afternoon stroll, but found themselves standing transfixed by what Mother Nature had to offer.
It is one of the joys of living in this city. Some of the waves were around 60 feet high, so the spectators kept a safe distance from the incoming tide.
One woman, who was visiting from Sheffield, said: "I love coming to Seaburn because I don't often get to see a beach.
"This is wonderful. It's better than the telly."
Lucy, aged 10, said: "I love the waves today. They're proper crashy."
There are no guarantees, but the best bet to catch a repeat "performance" is to check the tide times online first. Please maintain a safe distance.
And while you're there, why not support one or two of the excellent local businesses in Roker and Seaburn.