Remembering Sunderland's video rental shops of the 1980s, including Triple S, Grindon Video and Enterprise
It was a quintessential part of the 1980s night in.
Remember it. A film or two from the video store complete with compulsory ice cream, crisps and dips.
But which Sunderland video stores were your favourite for hiring out the latest movie?
Hiring out hits from Enterprise
Let's have a look at some of the options that you had 40 years ago this week.
Enterprise Videos in Southwick Road offered four films for £5 on a weekend and membership was free.
You could call in any time from 9am to 8pm on a week day.
Top tracks from Triple S
You were guaranteed the latest top ten video hits if you got along to Triple S Video Club.
It was based at the Snippersgate Service Station run by Texaco in Thompson Road.
Even better. You could browse through the latest films from 7.30am which was when Triple S opened each day.
Happy birthday to Grindon Video Club
The Grindon Village Video Club in Gleneagles Road was celebrating its second birthday in 1984 and it had more than 1,000 films on its books.
VHS or Betamax, it had it all and you could get a film for 80 pence a day.
Elsewhere on Wearside, you could visit;
The Harry Parry TV and Video Centre in Chester Road where rental was £1, membership was free and the latest films on the way included The Choir Boys, Table For Five and Yellow Beard.
Free case with each blank video
Houghton Video Centre in Maitland Square - membership free and tape hire from £1.
Or there was 20th Century Video in New Durham Road. You could a new video case with every blank three hour video cassette you bought.
