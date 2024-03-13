Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a quintessential part of the 1980s night in.

Remember it. A film or two from the video store complete with compulsory ice cream, crisps and dips.

But which Sunderland video stores were your favourite for hiring out the latest movie?

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More The cost of living in Sunderland in 1984: From Charlie Brown lemonade to Job Lot chickens

Hiring out hits from Enterprise

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let's have a look at some of the options that you had 40 years ago this week.

Enterprise Videos in Southwick Road offered four films for £5 on a weekend and membership was free.

You could call in any time from 9am to 8pm on a week day.

Pop along to Enterprise Videos in Southwick Road for a 'good video viewing' experience.

Top tracks from Triple S

You were guaranteed the latest top ten video hits if you got along to Triple S Video Club.

It was based at the Snippersgate Service Station run by Texaco in Thompson Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even better. You could browse through the latest films from 7.30am which was when Triple S opened each day.

Taking a look back at the Triple S.

Happy birthday to Grindon Video Club

The Grindon Village Video Club in Gleneagles Road was celebrating its second birthday in 1984 and it had more than 1,000 films on its books.

VHS or Betamax, it had it all and you could get a film for 80 pence a day.

The Grindon Village Video Club celebrated its second birthday in 1984.

Elsewhere on Wearside, you could visit;

The Harry Parry TV and Video Centre in Chester Road where rental was £1, membership was free and the latest films on the way included The Choir Boys, Table For Five and Yellow Beard.

Chester Road in Sunderland in the 1980s - when video hire was a part of the stopping-in experience.

Free case with each blank video

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Houghton Video Centre in Maitland Square - membership free and tape hire from £1.

Or there was 20th Century Video in New Durham Road. You could a new video case with every blank three hour video cassette you bought.