150 years of Sunderland shipbuilding history in pictures, and how to learn more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The vast Sunderland shipbuilding industry will be in the spotlight once more next week.

The ever-popular series of talks by Sunderland Antiquarian Society is back for its March instalment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And this time, it is shipbuilding which will be discussed at the talk on Tuesday, March 19.

Derek Potter will be leading the way when he speaks on '150 years of shipbuilding and marine engineering on Wearside'.

New diesel hopper barges being launched at the North Sands yard of Joseph L Thompson in 1959.

There will be illustrations galore to accompany his presentation.

Get along to the Bethany Centre in Ryhope Road from 6.40pm for the talk which starts at 7.30pm.

Workers pictured with Austin and Pickersgill's last ship, the Australind, waiting to down the ways in 1978.

Admission is £2 for members and £3 for non members.