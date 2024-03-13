150 years of Sunderland shipbuilding history in pictures, and how to learn more
and live on Freeview channel 276
The vast Sunderland shipbuilding industry will be in the spotlight once more next week.
The ever-popular series of talks by Sunderland Antiquarian Society is back for its March instalment.
And this time, it is shipbuilding which will be discussed at the talk on Tuesday, March 19.
Derek Potter will be leading the way when he speaks on '150 years of shipbuilding and marine engineering on Wearside'.
There will be illustrations galore to accompany his presentation.
Get along to the Bethany Centre in Ryhope Road from 6.40pm for the talk which starts at 7.30pm.
Admission is £2 for members and £3 for non members.
You can also find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.