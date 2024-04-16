Nine much-loved cooks who served up our school dinners in Sunderland over the years

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Apr 2024, 12:13 BST

Round of applause for the school cooks in Sunderland.

Here are nine of them who made it into the pages of the Echo over the years.

Some were award winning and many gave outstanding service to the same school for decades.

So join us for a serving from Fulwell Infants, Thornhill, Barnes, Gillas Lane, Sandhill and Lambton.

1. Serving up memories galore

Catering for your school cook memories with 9 Echo archive photos.

Cissie Clark hung up her ladle at Thorney Close Primary School after 20 years of dishing up school dinners in December 1995.

2. Cissie Clark at Thorney Close Primary

It was time to say goodbye for dinner lady Brenda Taylor who retired after 22 years at Southwick Primary School in February 1996.

3. Brenda Taylor at Southwick Primary

Breakfast club at Barnes School in May 1999. Pictured left to right are Paul Collins, five; Tania Abidi, six; Bethany Longville, five; and school cook Julie Davison.

4. Julie Davison at Barnes School

