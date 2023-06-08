News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation

Nine pictures showing Year 12 memories from Sunderland schools, including St Aidan's and St Anthony's

Your next assignment: To scour these Year 12 retro photos

By Chris Cordner
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:21 BST

It's the year when you made computer games, began thinking seriously about future careers and learned plenty of life skills.

Year 12 is the next academic year to get our retro attention.

Here are 9 photos from the Sunderland Echo archives and they span scenes from St Aidan's, St Anthony's, St Robert of Newminster, Durham High School for Girls and St Leonard's.

Your next task is to browse through it all and then get in touch with your own memories.

So many Year 12 scenes. See if they bring back happy memories for you.

1. So many Year 12 scenes. See if they bring back happy memories for you.

So many Year 12 scenes. See if they bring back happy memories for you.

Photo Sales
Head of year 12 at St Aidans School John Pickering had his leg waxed for Comic Relief in 2009.

2. Head of year 12 at St Aidans School John Pickering had his leg waxed for Comic Relief in 2009.

Head of year 12 at St Aidans School John Pickering had his leg waxed for Comic Relief in 2009.

Photo Sales
Deputy Subject Leader, Kate Brown and Deputy Head Teacher, Maria Burns was with Year 12 pupils from St Anthony's school in 2014. They did so well to raise money from selling hand made poppies.

3. Deputy Subject Leader, Kate Brown and Deputy Head Teacher, Maria Burns was with Year 12 pupils from St Anthony's school in 2014. They did so well to raise money from selling hand made poppies.

Deputy Subject Leader, Kate Brown and Deputy Head Teacher, Maria Burns was with Year 12 pupils from St Anthony's school in 2014. They did so well to raise money from selling hand made poppies.

Photo Sales
These students at St Robert of Newminster School designed their own computer game in 2008.

4. These students at St Robert of Newminster School designed their own computer game in 2008.

These students at St Robert of Newminster School designed their own computer game in 2008.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Sunderland EchoMemoriesCareers