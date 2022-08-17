Nine pictures from A-Level results days past in Sunderland
A level results day is almost here.
We hope it brings joy for all students across Sunderland and East Durham, just like it did for these happy faces in years gone by.
Here is a chance to re-live A-level results day at St Anthony’s in 2003, Sunderland College Bede Centre in 2007, and Sunderland High School in 2015.
We also have scenes from Byron College, Peterlee in 2007 and St Robert’s of Newminster School in 2004, as well as many more.
Page 1 of 3