Nine pictures from A-Level results days past in Sunderland

We hope it brings joy for all students across Sunderland and East Durham, just like it did for these happy faces in years gone by.

Here is a chance to re-live A-level results day at St Anthony’s in 2003, Sunderland College Bede Centre in 2007, and Sunderland High School in 2015.

We also have scenes from Byron College, Peterlee in 2007 and St Robert’s of Newminster School in 2004, as well as many more.

1. Success at the High School A Level results day in 2015 for these Sunderland High School students who celebrated their 100% pass rate. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

2. Back to Bede in 2007 Results day at Sunderland College's Bede Centre 15 years ago. How many faces do you recognise? Photo: TC Photo Sales

3. Celebrating at St Anthony's Pupils from St Anthony's had plenty of reason to celebrate after gaining great results in 2003. Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. Super at St Aidan's Students at St. Aidan's School who had success in their A Levels in 2014. Recognise anyone? Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady Photo Sales