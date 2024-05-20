Boots is 175 years old and we are celebrating with a selection of retro photos from Sunderland and the North East.
There’s the time when DJ David Jensen paid a visit to the Sunderland store in 1983, and a piece of hi-tech history in 2007.
We’ve got charity scenes and plenty more besides from the Echo archives.
1. Picture memories
A selection of Sunderland Echo archive scenes for you to enjoy from Boots in The Bridges and beyond.
2. David draws the crowds
Radio 1 DJ David Jensen was at Boots in Sunderland Market Square in August 1983.
He signed an autograph using the back of Wendy Goldsmith (14) of Ford Estate.
3. Calling up a 2007 memory
Boots pharmacist Jonathan Roberts who highlighted a new hi-tech service in 2007.
People were taking photographs of their health conditions on their mobile phones instead of having to show a pharmacist.
4. Deborah's amazing support
What a fundraiser from Deborah Scotter who had her head shaved to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Care at Boots in the Bridges, in October 2013.
