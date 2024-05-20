Happy birthday Boots! Eight pictures from Sunderland branches of the 175-year-old High Street favourite

By Chris Cordner
Published 20th May 2024, 10:13 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 10:15 BST

Store scenes and a VIP visitor

Happy birthday to one of Britain’s favourite High Street giants.

Boots is 175 years old and we are celebrating with a selection of retro photos from Sunderland and the North East.

There’s the time when DJ David Jensen paid a visit to the Sunderland store in 1983, and a piece of hi-tech history in 2007.

We’ve got charity scenes and plenty more besides from the Echo archives.

A selection of Sunderland Echo archive scenes for you to enjoy from Boots in The Bridges and beyond.

1. Picture memories

A selection of Sunderland Echo archive scenes for you to enjoy from Boots in The Bridges and beyond.

Photo Sales
Radio 1 DJ David Jensen was at Boots in Sunderland Market Square in August 1983. He signed an autograph using the back of Wendy Goldsmith (14) of Ford Estate.

2. David draws the crowds

Radio 1 DJ David Jensen was at Boots in Sunderland Market Square in August 1983. He signed an autograph using the back of Wendy Goldsmith (14) of Ford Estate.

Photo Sales
Boots pharmacist Jonathan Roberts who highlighted a new hi-tech service in 2007. People were taking photographs of their health conditions on their mobile phones instead of having to show a pharmacist.

3. Calling up a 2007 memory

Boots pharmacist Jonathan Roberts who highlighted a new hi-tech service in 2007. People were taking photographs of their health conditions on their mobile phones instead of having to show a pharmacist.

Photo Sales
What a fundraiser from Deborah Scotter who had her head shaved to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Care at Boots in the Bridges, in October 2013.

4. Deborah's amazing support

What a fundraiser from Deborah Scotter who had her head shaved to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Care at Boots in the Bridges, in October 2013.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Boots

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.